PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man convicted of killing a woman in the 90s was convicted of murder once again during his retrial, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Billy Oatley Jr., 60, was convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting 34-year-old Susi Larsen in 1998. He was given a new trial after the state’s court of appeals determined that his attorney “did not provide adequate representation.” But a jury in Washington County convicted Oatney Jr. for a second time Tuesday.

Larsen disappeared in 1996 after seeing Oatney Jr, who was supposed to make jewelry for her bridesmaids. Her body was discovered two weeks later near Champoeg State Park.

After the verdict, officials said that the jury listened to more of Oatley Jr.’s violent history. He was convicted of attempted murder in the 80s when he slit the throat of a service member while serving in the military. Oatney Jr. served 12 years and six months in prison and was released from federal supervision months before Larsen was murdered.

The judge used these findings to sentence Oatney Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Oatney is one of the most dangerous predators our office has prosecuted,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey. “Ensuring public safety and justice is a top priority in Washington County and our county is a safer place because of this conviction. We hope the family and friends of Susi Larsen are reassured knowing accountability for Larsen’s death will continue to be upheld by the court to the fullest extent.”