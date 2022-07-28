PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was convicted of seven counts of first-degree sex abuse by a Washington County jury on Wednesday.

Job Cuesta Pozos will be sentenced on Sept. 13 and will remain in custody until that time.

According to Beaverton police, officers met with the two victims in this case on Sept. 2, 2020. The victims disclosed repeated and ongoing sexual abuse by Pozos. The victims provided additional information to investigators after they were referred to CARES Northwest. Pozos denied any wrongdoing.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commended the victims in this case for their courage in reporting this abuse.