PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County jury found a 58-year-old man guilty Wednesday on 13 counts of sexual abuse charges.

Louis Howard Johnson was convicted of six counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

From 1997 to the late 2000’s, Johnson and his wife babysat several children, including the three he sexually abused. The sexual abuse reportedly happened over the course of seven years.

In May 2019, one of the victims reported the abuse to Tigard police.

Officials said Johnson verified he babysat the victims but denied the allegations.

Johnson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2022.