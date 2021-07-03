Man convicted of sexually abusing kids gets over 37 years

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man convicted of child sexual abuse crimes involving multiple children in Hillsboro has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Judge Janelle Wipper sentenced 44-year-old Ryan Keanaaina this week. A Washington County jury in June found him guilty of rape, first-degree sexual abuse, luring a minor, third-degree sexual abuse, private indecency and attempted sexual abuse.

The district attorney’s office says Keanaaina abused three children.

Keanaaina will serve the sentence without opportunity for early release. The judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender and once released he will remain on post-prison supervision for the rest of his life.