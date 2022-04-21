PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County jury convicted a man on Tuesday on several counts in a child sex abuse case.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Cornel Giurculete was convicted of two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful delivery of marijuana and allowing consumption of marijuana by a minor on property.

In 2019, the victim and her mother reported the abuse to the Oregon Department of Human Services which launched an investigation, officials said.

The victim, then under 10-years-old, reported Giurculete inappropriately touched her, gave her alcohol and used marijuana around her.

Giurculete will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing which is set for June 14, 2022.