Man critically injured in shooting near St. Johns

N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue closed during investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was critically injured after being shot in the St. Johns neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a shooting at N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue just before 10 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the shooting victim and had him taken to a hospital.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known Sunday morning.

N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue have been closed during the investigation, according to PPB.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police.