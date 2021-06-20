Man critically injured in shooting near St. Johns

Crime

N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue closed during investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was critically injured after being shot in the St. Johns neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a shooting at N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue just before 10 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the shooting victim and had him taken to a hospital.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known Sunday morning.

N Columbia Way and N Midway Avenue have been closed during the investigation, according to PPB.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories