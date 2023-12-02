PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has died after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Friday night, according to Portland police.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Taggart Street. On arrival, report finding a man injured, called EMS and had him transported to a local hospital. However, the victim soon died from his injuries.

Any possible suspects had already left the scene, so no immediate arrests were made, authorities say.

During the investigation, Southeast 148th Avenue was closed between Southeast Woodward Street and Southeast Clinton Street.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.