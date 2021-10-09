Man dead after shooting near McCoy Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead after officers investigated a reported shooting Friday night near McCoy Park in North Portland, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:14 p.m. Friday near the corner of N Fessenden Street and Newman Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

When they arrived, police found a man dead.

The victim has not been identified, and no arrests were reported. No information has been released on the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

PPB’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating and authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871.

During the investigation, police have closed Newman Avenue between N Fessenden Street and N Newark Street. Fiske Avenue is closed between N Fessenden Street and N Newark Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.