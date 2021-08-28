Man dies after being run over in grocery store parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was arrested under suspicion of running over a man in a North Portland grocery store’s parking lot Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded to reports of an accident just before 9 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of North Lombard Street and Gilbert Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found a man trapped under a car. Portland Fire & Rescue responders freed the man and determined he was dead, PPB said.

49-year-old Tera Harris was arrested and charged with domestic violence murder in the second degree and domestic violence unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

PPB homicide detectives are conducting an investigation. They asked anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Gandy or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.0433.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released after they notify the next of kin and an autopsy is completed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.