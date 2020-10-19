Suspect arrested after man dies in Clark County shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed in Clark County over the weekend, authorities say.
Daniel Tveidt was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. on Saturday, about nine miles east of the Chelatchie Prairie store in Amboy, Washington. Deputies arrived at the prairie store a short time later and Life Flight was called to the scene.
Sadly, 35-year-old Tveidt succumbed to his injuries before the Life Flight arrived and was pronounced dead.
Upon investigation, Cody Nutter was determined to be the shooting suspect. They arrested the 32-year-old at his home with the assistance of the Clark County Regional SWAT team.
Nutter was booked into the Clark County Jail and is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
A GoFundMe for the family of Daniel Tveidt has been organized.
Editor’s note: The Clark County Sheriff’s Office initially reported an incorrect first name for Mr. Tveidt. His correct name is Daniel Tveidt.
