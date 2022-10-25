While PPB’s homicide unit is on the scene investigating, officials said no arrests have been made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has died following a shooting in North Portland Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on North Peninsular Avenue where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, PPB said. Despite police and paramedics providing first aid, officials said the man — who has not been identified — died at the scene.

While PPB’s homicide unit is on the scene investigating, officials said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0991 or contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0762, and reference case number 22-286523.

As authorities investigate, the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue is closed.