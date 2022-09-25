PPB said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and noted that no arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Authorities responded to the reported shooting at 3:24 a.m. on Northeast Sandy Boulevard where police found the man injured. Paramedics determined he died at the scene, officials said.

As authorities investigate, the police bureau noted some nearby parking lot access may be restricted, however no public streets are closed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-0395. You can also contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0256 and reference case number 22-258221.