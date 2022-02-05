Man dies after shooting in NE Portland neighborhood, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in the leg and later died at the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to an apartment at 2 a.m. near the corner of NE Prescott Drive and 131st Place.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who was shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital but later died there, PPB said.

Police closed off the area around the apartment, and homicide detectives are investigating. Authorities did not make any arrests or release information on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 and reference Case No. 22-33479.