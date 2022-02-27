PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died from his injuries after gunfire broke out in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 4:45 a.m. near the corner of Northeast 103rd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex, PPB said.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who was hurt and brought him to paramedics. The unnamed man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Pending confirmation from the medical examiner, PPB said his death marks Portland’s 19th homicide of 2022.

PPB said several people were detained and the suspect “remained on scene.” It was not immediately clear if the suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on any charges.

Details on the shooting are limited as police are still investigating.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Jones or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 and reference Case No. 22-54146.