PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead Sunday night after a shooting in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau received a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. near Northgate Park, off N Fessenden Street. Once there, officers said they found a man deceased.

Police did not immediately report any arrests.

North Geneva Avenue is shut down between Fessenden and Newark while PPB’s Homicide Unit investigates.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0433 or Detective Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057.