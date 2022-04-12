PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being shot in the Eliot neighborhood late Monday night, Portland police said.

According to police, around 10:09 p.m. officers were called to a shooting near N Cook Street and N Gantenbein Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to a hospital where officials said he later died.

No arrests have yet been made, according to PPB.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-9773. The case number is 22-96746.