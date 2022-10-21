PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died at a hospital while seeking treatment for a gunshot wound that authorities said he sustained Thursday night in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.

Just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue, where officers later said they recovered evidence of gunfire.

While officers were at the crime scene, a man that police believe is the shooting victim arrived at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests were immediately made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773 or Detective Mike Jones Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov.

The investigation is ongoing and has shut down Henderson from Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast 78th Avenue.