Man dies in downtown Portland hotel room shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has died after being shot in a hotel room in downtown Portland, according to police.
Portland police were called to a shooting at the Marriott Hotel on SW Naito Parkway and Columbia around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police said Wednesday that the man—23-year-old Shawn Fujioka of Southwest Washington—later died at a hospital.
The shooting has been ruled a homicide. Police did not release information about a potential suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov
This is the 40th homicide this year and the 37th since June 11th.
