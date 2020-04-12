Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A domestic disturbance call from Clackamas County ended in a deadly, officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-family home near SE Briggs Street and SE Evergreen Street in an unincorporated part of the county around 9:45 p.m. There had been reports of a disturbance involving a man, his wife and his adult son.

Dispatch reported that the man was displaying a gun and that the son had also armed himself with a pistol.

Responding deputies heard an argument escalating from outside the home when a gunshot rang out. Deputies then entered the home and were confronted by the father who was still holding a gun. They then opened fire, striking the man.

Paramedics were called to the scene after deputies administered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead by the time they arrived. The wife and son were not injured.

All three deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld during the investigation.