Man dies nearly 2 weeks after fight in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched nearly two weeks after a man was injured during a fight in Southwest Portland, police said.

On the evening of July 15, officers were called to SW Broadway and SW Ankeny Street where they found 50-year-old Patrick Pruitt unconscious, the Portland Police Bureau said. Pruitt was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned Pruitt had been in a fight with another man who had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Pruitt died at a hospital on Monday evening.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0466 or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0889.