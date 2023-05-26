PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A driver faces hit-and-run and DUII charges after a three-car crash Thursday afternoon on the St. John’s Bridge, according to Portland police.

After the crash at about 4 p.m., authorities say the suspect “made it over four miles with his vehicle on fire before he had to stop” at Northwest Yeon and 29th Avenue.

Authorities say the man tried to flee, but they quickly found him hiding in some nearby bushes. He now faces DUII, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges.

Authorities say the suspect “made it over four miles with his vehicle on fire before he had to stop” at Northwest Yeon and 29th Avenue. May 26, 2023. (Courtesy: PPB)

Authorities say the suspect "made it over four miles with his vehicle on fire before he had to stop" at Northwest Yeon and 29th Avenue. May 26, 2023. (Courtesy: PPB)

Police say no serious injuries were reported, but the vehicles affected “were pretty banged up.” Portland Fire & Rescue crews put out the flames from the incident while the Oregon Department of Transportation helped with traffic safety.

