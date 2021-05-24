Man escapes police after crash in West Linn; arrested hours later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and cited Monday morning for multiple crimes following a crash and brief chase with police.

Tualatin Police said its officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on SW Nyberg Street near I-5. The driver refused to stop for Officers and eventually entered I-205 North from I-5 just before 8 a.m. The driver sped off and struck another vehicle — causing the suspect to crash in the center median of I-205 just south of the 10th Street Exit in West Linn.

The suspect fled on foot into a neighborhood north of the freeway and was able to escape Tualitin officers, tracking canines from Lake Oswego Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies.

Roughly two hours after the crash, tips from neighbors led Tualatin officers to capture the man who was then identified as 41-year-old YaYa Kolley of Vancouver, Wash.

“Kolley, when confronted, continued to resist officers and was taken into custody using less lethal tactics and a police canine,” police said in a release Monday. “Mr. Kolley was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries he sustained in the vehicle crash and during his arrest.”

Kolley was charged with Eluding Police in a vehicle Eluding Police on foot, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief in the second degree. He was cited and released at the hospital.

The other person involved in the crash Monday morning was not injured, police said.