Man expected to survive after being shot in face, suspect at large

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found with a gunshot to the face in Gresham on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a subject shot near the 18800 block of East Burnside Street. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the side of his face. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly expected to survive. Police believe the victim knows the suspect in the case — who remains at large.

The Gresham Police Department says there is no active threat to the community. However, the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

