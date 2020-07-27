Man expected to survive despite multiple gunshot wounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who suffered multiple gunshots to the leg in Portland’s St. John’s neighborhood is expected to survive, police say.

Police reached the injured man just before 5 a.m. Monday, near the 9600 block of North Hartman Street. Officers reportedly applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before sending him off to a nearby hospital. Once at the hospital, he underwent surgery.

Police say the man is expected to survive.

Authorities believe there was some type of disturbance that led up to the shooting, but say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact 503.823.3333 and reference case 20-233809.