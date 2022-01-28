Man faces 16 charges for string of Portland burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing 16 charges for burglaries in Portland between 2019 and 2021, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Friday.

Authorities said the string of burglaries began in 2019 when 44-year-old Jerod Bradley Gunter, and others, stole around $25,000 from a bar in southeast Portland.

In 2020, the group broke into various businesses including a cannabis dispensary, Trader Joes, Carl’s Junior and Elmers.

Police allege the group would spray paint security cameras, stole safes and took an ATM from inside businesses. Authorities also said, in one instance, the group sawed through a wall to break in.

Over the two years, the group stole thousands of dollars and would use it to buy drugs and gamble, DA Schmidt said.

Gunter was arraigned on Wednesday, and Deputy District Attorney Eric Palmer asked the Multnomah County Circuit Court to deny Gunter conditional release.

Gunter’s bail was set to $50,000 and faces a total of 16 charges including six counts of second degree burglary, four counts of theft in the first degree and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.