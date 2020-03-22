Man faces 16 counts of rape over 9 years in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More charges were filed Friday against a 30-year-old man accused of sex crimes against a dozen women over a 9-year period.

Rafael Gustavo Alcon-Ayala was arrested in January. But the continuing investigation led authorities to re-indict him. He is now charged with 34 separate counts, almost all of them rape or sexual assault of women who weren’t capable of consent, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

The sex assaults in Multnomah County began in 2010 and continued through July 2019 on women who were either physically helpless or mentally incapacitated. He’s also charged with strangulation of one woman.

Alcon-Ayala is charged with 16 counts of rape, 12 counts of sex abuse, and one count each of strangulation, sexual penetration and attempted sexual penetration. The other charges are for delivery and possessing oxycodone and the drug commonly known as Ecstasy.

The indictments came after a joint investigation by Portland and Gresham police, the DA’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Alcon-Ayala is asked to call PPB Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871,