PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man faces 21 separate charges after shots from an AR-15 were fired into the air at opposite ends of Siletz, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Numerous callers reported a reckless driver through Siletz around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Minutes later more than a dozen other callers reported a man in a black Chevy Tahoe was shooting a rifle in the air at both the Siletz Mobile Home Park and at the Siletz Tribal Upper Housing Apartments. Officials said those spots are on opposite sides of town.

Callers provided a license plate number and law enforcement from Lincoln County, Toledo PD and the Oregon State Police joined a search for the SUV, which was spotted in the parking lot at 218 Judd Road.

The driver, Roman McCarty, complied with orders and was taken into custody without incident, officials said. When they searched the Tahoe, officials said, they found a loaded Wyndham AR-15 with some spent shell casings.

Over the course of an hours-long investigation, authorities said they found a total of 15 shell casings from a .556 caliber bullet at both locations. They said they also spoke with multiple witnesses to the shootings.

No one was hurt.

McCarty, 36, is being held on $830,000 bail. He’s being held at the Lincoln County Jail on 15 charges of unlawful use of a weapon. He aslo faces 2 counts of disorderly conduct and single counts each menacing, criminal trespass with a gun, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 541.265.0777 regarding case # 22S-00379.