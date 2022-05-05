PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of shooting an Airbnb host in Portland’s King Neighborhood Wednesday evening has been arrested, Portland Police Bureau announced.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at a house in the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue.

According to police, the Airbnb host was trying to contact tenant Caveion L. Lett in the rental when he fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun through a door. PPB said one of the bullets struck the woman in her chest.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, PPB said.

Portland police are investigating a shooting near King School Park that sent one woman to a hospital Wednesday evening. PPB narrowed their focus to one home on Northeast Grand Avenue, and have closed the road at Wygant Street. May 5, 2022 (KOIN).

A man was arrested May 4, 2022, after allegedly shooting an Airbnb host in Portland’s King Neighborhood. PPB seized a gun as evidence. May 5, 2022 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

On the scene, officers learned the 21-year-old suspect was in a room in the house and negotiated with him until he surrendered to officers. Police also seized a gun as evidence.

Lett was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and faces several charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.