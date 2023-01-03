PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was hospitalized, and faces several charges, after allegedly shooting at police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit on Monday morning, according to Albany police.

The suspect, 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton of Corvallis, was taken to Linn County Jail on several charges including attempted murder, attempted assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and reckless driving.

Around 11:45 a.m., Corvallis police tried to stop a black 1997 Honda on Peoria Road, about one mile south of Highway 34, officials said. According to Albany police, Schmidt-Shelton refused to stop for officers and fired multiple gunshots at police vehicles.

Police said he then led officers on a pursuit in rural southwest Linn County from Bell Plain to Highway 99E, with Oregon State Police and Linn County deputies aiding in the chase toward Albany.

Albany police said officers deployed spike strips near Beta Drive and 53rd Avenue — resulting in the Honda losing two tires. The police chase continued into Albany until OSP used a “forcible stopping technique” on the Honda near the Albany Train Depot, authorities said.

Officials noted the pursuit ended under the Pacific Boulevard Overpass where police reportedly fired shots at Schmidt-Shelton. Police said he was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released information as to what Shmidt-Shelton was suspected of before the pursuit.

Albany police said the investigation is ongoing.