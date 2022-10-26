PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges following two separate September shootings in Salem, authorities said.

The Salem Police Department identified the suspect as 20-year-old Aljoze Reyes on Wednesday.

On the night of September 28, officers said they responded to a reported crash at the Lancaster Drive and Sunnyview Drive Northeast intersection.

Officers learned that a 60-year-old man driving a truck was shot and crashed into a landscape strip at the scene of the crash. Salem police said the investigation led officers to believe Reyes was involved in the incident.

The following night, officers were dispatched to an encampment in the Claggett Creek Natural Area after a person was reportedly shot.

On the scene, police found a 36-year-old man by railroad tracks with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officials said the man also got into an argument with Reyes, who was his acquaintance when the shooting occurred.

Police said both victims were hospitalized for their injuries but have since been released.

Reyes faces several charges, including first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for the September 28 shooting.

On Monday, a Marion County grand jury indicted Reyes for the September 29 shooting for second-degree attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Authorities noted Reyes also had two outstanding warrants for failing to appear on an attempt to elude police charge and another warrant for menacing — both from separate cases.

Reyes is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.