PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested and now faces several charges after a woman was stabbed in a Newport motel room Monday.

Police responded to calls of a physical disturbance at a motel where they learned a woman was stabbed in the neck.

On the scene, officers detained 29-year-old Nicholas O’Connell of Newport who told officers he stabbed the woman and tried to kill her.

First responders found the woman on a second story balcony, where she was being helped by others for the large cut on her neck, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police learned the two were sharing a two-bedroom room at the motel when O’Connell entered her room and cut her with a large fixed blade knife while she was lying in bed.

O’Connell was arrested and lodged at Lincoln County Jail. He faces several charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.