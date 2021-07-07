Man arrested for Keizer shooting that wounded teen mom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of firing shots into a car with two adults and an infant last month was arrested Wednesday, according to the Keizer Police Department.

Christian Diaz, 20, was apprehended in West Salem at 11 a.m. without incident for his alleged role in a shooting that occurred in Keizer on June 25.

KPD officers had responded to a report of shots fired the area of River Road North and Cummings Lane North where they found a passenger inside a car had been struck by gunfire.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg while her infant child and a 20-year-old driver were not injured. The woman was taken to the Salem Hospital Emergency Department for treatment soon after.

The driver later identified the shooter as Diaz during a police interview.

Diaz was has been charged with three counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility and released to intake staff.