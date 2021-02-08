Man faces attempted murder for alleged role in NE Portland attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple charges against a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at gunpoint.

On Monday, James Andrew Fisher, 28, was charged with one count of Attempted Murder; one count of 4th Degree Assault; one count of Harassment; two counts of Unlawful use of a Weapon with a Firearm; and one count of Second Degree Kidnapping with a Firearm (constituting domestic violence).

According to court documents, Fisher punched his girlfriend multiple times on February 4. Following the altercation, the woman fled to a friend’s apartment where she received several “long text messages” from Fisher about how he would be coming over for her.

The following day, Fisher showed up at the friend’s apartment complex dressed in a camouflage outfit, a green mask and armed with two revolvers. He pointed a one at his girlfriend, her friend and her friend’s husband. Fisher then demanded his girlfriend to come with him. After she initially refused, Fisher fired off a shot towards the friend’s husband.

She later told police she complied with Fisher’s demands in order to protect her friends.

Fisher’s girlfriend eventually got a place where she could contact her friend who then called police. Responding officers were able to locate Fisher and the woman in the WinCo Foods on NE 102nd Avenue.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.