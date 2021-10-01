Man faces attempted murder in Brush Prairie road rage shooting

Items seized during a search and subsequent arrest of a suspect in a Brush Prairie road rage shooting, Oct. 1, 2021. (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Brush Prairie man accused of attempted murder for a road rage shooting was arrested Friday.

On Sept. 22, 911 callers reported the driver of a Subaru had fired multiple shots at another vehicle on NE Padden Parkway east of NE 94th Avenue, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they met with witnesses and the victim and found shell casings in the roadway. They confirmed the victim’s vehicle had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tip about a possible suspect vehicle led authorities to a home in Brush Prairie on Friday where a search uncovered several guns, ammunition and accessories. Among the seized items were a gun and ammunition matching those used in the Sept. 22 shooting, deputies said.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Aleksey Enes on an outstanding warrant, 2nd-degree attempted murder and a drive by shooting charge. Enes was booked into the Clark Count Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.