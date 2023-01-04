PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after what authorities described as a minor crash led to gunfire and an assault.

The Salem Police Department says that just before 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the reported crash at the Lancaster Drive and Market Street Northeast intersection. Authorities said the driver of a crossover sedan, identified as 25-year-old Samuel Caster-Winegeart, shot at a mid-size SUV that he thought hit his car.

The 55-year-old SUV driver reportedly pulled over when Caster-Winegeart approached the SUV and yelled a racial slur at the driver, who is Black. Police said Caster-Winegeart then punched through the driver’s partially-open window — striking the driver in the face.

Officials said the SUV driver was not hit by the gunfire but was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries from the assault.

Caster-Winegeart was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and faces several charges including first-degree bias crime, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.