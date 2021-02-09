Man faces DV charges following Montavilla area shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Monday night following a disturbance that ended with one person sustaining a gunshot wound.

Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of NE 94th Avenue in the Montavilla neighborhood around 11 p.m. As officers arrived, they learned a suspect inside the home shot another person.

Officers then entered and took the suspect into custody without any further incident, police said. Detectives from the Family Services Division were called in to take over the investigation.

Two firearms were recovered from the residence as well, according to PPB.

The suspect was later identified as Jubal Culver, 38, and booked into jail for two counts of Domestic Violence — Assault II, Domestic Violence — Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Discharge of a Firearm within city limits.

No other injuries were reported from the incident. The shooting victims wounds were not serious, police said.

The case remains under investigation.