PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old man is being held in custody without bail after being arraigned on gun charges on Tuesday.

Kalin Anthony Duffee was charged with attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, coercion with a firearm and four counts of unlawful use of a firearm.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said that the charges stem from an incident on May 11 in the area of SE 90th and SE Flavel St., where he allegedly shot at vehicles and blocked traffic.

Someone who knows Duffee alleged that he was on an alcohol bender and was expressing suicidal thoughts, plus the desire to shoot and kill victims at random. Duffee also allegedly said that he felt that others were out to get him and that he would shoot at police if he was contacted by them.

Officers attempted to respond to the area Duffee was in, but police say they left due to the risk of force and instead contacted Duffee by phone.

Duffee allegedly suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. After Duffee put the firearm into a fanny pack he was wearing, a witness was able to remove the fanny pack, which is when Duffee was approached by the Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team and taken into custody.