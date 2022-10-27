PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a September shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, officers responded to a reported shooting and car crash on Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Authorities said 56-year-old Robert Hodges, Jr. of Portland reportedly shot at an unidentified 52-year-old man in a nearby parking lot. According to PPB, the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle – noting he was not shot but suffered minor injuries while trying to avoid gunfire.

PPB said Hodges drove away after firing but crashed into another vehicle at the intersection before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officials said there were no serious injuries from the crash.

He was later arrested on Wednesday, PPB announced, and faces several charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.