Morgan 'Max' Victor was found dead in an apartment on May 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday the man suspected of killing 30-year-old Morgan “Max” Victor has been arrested.

Victor’s death has been ruled a homicide by gunshot. He was 30 years old. (Courtesy/PPB)

On May 4, Victor was found dead in a Hosford-Abernethy apartment and two days later his death was ruled a homicide by gunshot. Now, police say Nathaniel Freeman is facing a murder charge.

Police, U.S. Marshals and a Clackamas County SWAT team arrested Freeman Tuesday, PPB said. Authorities did not immediately clarify what led up to the arrest, why multiple agencies were present or what connection Freeman may have to Victor.

Freeman is charged with:

Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Firearm

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

He is being lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.