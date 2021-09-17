Man faces murder charges following deadly downtown fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is facing murder charges two months after a vicious fight in downtown Portland.

Patrick Pruitt. (PPB)

On the evening of July 15, officers were called to Southwest Broadway and Southwest Ankeny Street where they found 50-year-old Patrick Pruitt unconscious, the Portland Police Bureau said. Pruitt was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eleven days later, Pruitt died — and the case evolved into a homicide investigation.

Investigators learned Pruitt had been in a fight with another man who had left the scene before officers arrived, police said. Detectives were able to identify one suspect, 31-year-old Antonio L. Howard.

Equipped with an arrest warrant, authorities took Howard into custody on Thursday afternoon in Northeast Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Anyone with more information about this case is urged to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0466 or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0889.