Crime scene in the 8500 block of SE Harney Street on May 9, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man arrested in Seattle in June now faces a murder charge related to a shooting at a house party in Portland in May 2021.

Jemare Manns was 21 when he was shot to death in Portland on May 9, 2021 (Photo released via PPB, January 7, 2023)

During the investigation into the death of Jemare L. Manns, Portland detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Kevin D. Clay.

Clay was arrested on an unrelated charge in Seattle on June 2, PPB officials said Saturday. He was extradited to Multnomah County on November 25, 2022 and booked on charges of 2nd-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Clay is expected to have a court appearance on January 18.

The night of the shooting

Just before 1 a.m. May 9, 2021, police were called to a house in the 8500 block of SE Harney Street and encountered “a chaotic scene,” according to PPB. Because of the size of the crowd at the house, deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist.

After the crowd was cleared, Manns was found unconscious. Emergency responders tried life-saving measures but Manns, 21, was pronounced dead a short time later.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.