FILE: A Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle with downtown Portland in the background. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury indicted 31-year-old Ramos Antonio Valle on 13 charges related to possessing and distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin on Friday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say that Valle attempted to elude an officer on Feb. 20 near Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk Street in downtown Portland, where he threw a loaded revolver onto the sidewalk.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Valle had been in possession of “3,982 fentanyl pills (426 grams), 193 grams of powdered fentanyl, 51.9 grams of methamphetamine, 6.1 grams of heroin, a scale, packaging/bags, and multiple units of naloxone.”

Valle was indicted on the following 13 charges:

Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance (heroin)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II (fentanyl)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Trademark Counterfeiting in the First Degree

Interfering with a Peace Officer

Escape in the Third Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public

Reckless Endangerment of Another Person

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive updates on this case.