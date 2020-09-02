Man accused of striking federal officers’ vehicle faces prison time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been charged for assaulting two federal officers in Portland, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams announced.

Lonnie Albert is facing up to eight years in prison if convicted. He is accused of repeatedly and intentionally striking the vehicle of federal officers with his own car on Sunday night — damaging the car and putting their lives at risk.

Court documents say two Federal Protective Service officers left from the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in a rental vehicle en route to their hotel. While driving east on Interstate 84, one of the officers noticed a car passing on their left, whose driver was seen glancing toward them.

The driver, later identified as Albert, then made a sharp turn and nearly hit the officers’ vehicle. As the officers tried changing lanes to pass Albert, the man reportedly kept blocking them off. Albert then made another sharp turn into the officers’ car — this time, successfully striking it.

The collision caused Albert’s car to spin out before stopping. The officers got out of the car to check and see if he was injured, but Albert then sped toward the officer before veering off and fleeing the scene.

The federal officers followed after him in an attempt to get his license plate number and other identifying information. Albert eventually pulled off the highway and parked near Adventist Health Portland. When the officers pulled up behind him once again, Albert drove directly at them and struck their car a second time.

The 55-year-old man was then arrested. After his first court appearance on Tuesday, Albert was released on conditions pending further court proceedings. However — if he is convicted, Albert will face a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.