PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Portland on Sunday.

Kirk Clarence Mickels, 36, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at Multnomah County Jail.

Portland Police Bureau says that the name of the victim will be released after the Oregon State Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity and the victim’s family has been notified.

The shooting took place near SE Clay St. and SW 12th Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with a severe gunshot wound. Despite police attempting life-saving measures, the woman died at a local hospital.