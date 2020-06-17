Man faces several sex crimes, CCSO says there may be more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes following separate rape accusations.

Tony Ray Mccaw faces two counts of Rape in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the 1st Degree and Coercion.

Information and details surrounding the victims is being withheld until further notice.

Mccaw, 20, was placed into Clackamas County Jail where he is being held on $760,000 bail.

The investigation remains open, but CCSO investigators are concerned Mccaw may have additional victims. Anyone with information on Mccaw’s alleged criminal activity is asked to contact Detective Shipley or Detective Kyser at 503-655-8211.