Man fired gun near neighbors days before barricading himself

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man involved in a 10-hour standoff with police in Southeast Portland Friday fired a gun at someone outside his home days before barricading himself.

Authorities said Robert W. Delvin, a 50-year-old resident of a home in the 3700 block of SE Brooklyn Street, surrendered after police used munitions to break windows around 10:30 p.m.

Robert W. Delvin

Portland Police Officials said they started looking into Delvin after he fired a gun on March 3 near a home at the 3700 block of Southeast Brooklyn Street.

Officials said when the handgun was fired, it was pointed near an area where a 5-year-old girl and her nanny were enjoying the day. They were not injured but fled the area when they heard the shot.

You can hear a loud "boom" at the beginning of this video. Police are still on the scene at this hour. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/uNcpQCOe5y — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 27, 2021

Police said Delvin was shooting at someone else. This individual also was not injured. Police ended up conducting a follow-up investigation and got a search warrant. When they tried to pull over Delvin on Friday to serve it, he refused to stop and drove back to his house, barricading himself inside.

“He circled back to the home and kind of barricaded himself inside,” said PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen.

The man reportedly made threats to the public and police as officers tried to negotiate with him. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called in at 3:30 p.m. Neighbors in the area were ordered to stay in their homes during the stand-off.

Hours later, Delvin surrendered himself to police.

Offices later seized five firearms (two handguns, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle, and a shotgun) and at least 500 rounds of ammunition.

Delvin was booked on multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city.