PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he fired a gun inside a Milwaukie residence and into a neighborhood, striking a nearby home Thursday night, authorities said.

The Milwaukie Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast Harrison Street and Southeast 29th Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said 22-year-old Simon Brassard was trying to flee the scene when officers arrived and were able to stall him.

A crisis negotiator, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau’s air unit were all called to the scene.

Following negotiations, Brassard surrendered and was subsequently detained. He was booked into Clackamas County Jail and faces attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing charges.

Police said Brassard fired shots into the neighborhood and shattered the window of a nearby home. No one was injured in the shooting, however.

The investigation is ongoing.