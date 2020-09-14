Man followed, shot while stopped at traffic light in SE Portland

The victim said he had "exchanged words" with a group of people prior to the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot while stopped at a traffic light Sunday night in southeast Portland, after he said he confronted a group of people trying to break into cars.

The victim said he “exchanged words” with the suspects, who then got into multiple vehicles and followed him until his stopped at a red light at SE Foster Road and 82nd Avenue. Someone fired multiple shots into the victim’s car and drove off, according to police.

One of the shots hit the victim in the hand.

Police were called at 10:47 p.m. and found the victim at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are not releasing any suspect descriptions at this time, but are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case # 20-281549.