Juan Carlos Artiles, 27, found dead by gunshot wound in the Lents neighborhood (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity of a man found dead in the Lents neighborhood has been revealed by the Portland Police Bureau.

Juan Carlos Artiles, 27, was fatally shot Sunday in what police have deemed a homicide.

Officers investigated the scene Sunday morning, closing down a portion of SE Foster Street for part of the day.

No information has been revealed about possible suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Stephen Grandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov and to reference case number 22-238313.