PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they identified a man found dead in a parking lot in Portland’s Lloyd District and have ruled the death a homicide.

On Friday, Nov. 4 at around 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a welfare call near Lloyd Center, where they discovered the body of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, Portland Police Bureau said.

Portland police detectives launched an investigation and learned the man was 33-year-old Nick Henderson of Portland.

After Henderson’s body was examined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, his death was ruled a homicide. No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is currently active and anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Foote (ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0781) or Detective Travis Law (travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0395). Please refer to case number 22-296047.